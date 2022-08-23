Loan Watch: Yangel Herrera Gets An Assist For Girona

Manchester City have had success loaning their young players out over the years and they have let Yangel Herrera have the chance to develop even more this campaign spending the campaign in Spain with Girona.

Manchester City have loaned out 18 players this season hoping that they can all progress in their development and the oldest player they have loaned out is Yangel Herrera as he is 24-years-old.

Herrera has played for his country Venezuela 27 times IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Herrera joined Manchester City all the way back in 2017 and is still yet to play a competitive game for the club with the coaching staff believing it is best to send him out on loan yet again.

Girona, who are owned by the City Football Group, is the sixth different club he has been on loan at since he joined City from Atletico Venezuela.

He has played for New York City, Granada, Huesca and Espanyol before he joined Girona which follows on the La Liga theme.

Herrera made his Girona debut against Valencia in an away defeat and he made his home debut in midfield against Getafe.

Girona, who were linked with taking new City signing Sergio Gomez on loan, won 3-1 with Herrera getting the assist for Valentin Castellanos' goal in the 64th minute.

He looks set to be a shrewd signing for the newly promoted side considering the amount of experience he has in the La Liga already which hopefully for City should increase his value as it would be a surprise to see him get a chance for the Premier League Champions.

