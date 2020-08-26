Local Manchester band tease new Man City third kit

Local Manchester based band The Blossoms have teased what Manchester City's 2020/21 third kit may look like upon it's release in a few days time.

From the bands instagram page, Footy Headlines have provided us with some images where both band members seem to be wearing the new shirt alongside what appears to be a training top.

The third edition among next season's kit range, which is set to be released soon, is set to be a combination of 'whisper-white' - a very light beige tone - and 'peacoat' - a standard navy colour.

The kit has split opinions amongst the City fanbase, but with these recent images, some have started to have a much more positive opinion of the bold colours on display.

