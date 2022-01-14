"Look At His Track Record!" - Thomas Tuchel Pays Ultimate Compliment to Pep Guardiola Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he looks up to Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola as a manager while previewing his side's clash against the league leaders on Saturday afternoon in his press conference.

Since his arrival to the Premier League in 2016, Pep Guardiola has reigned supreme over English football by assembling one of the strongest teams in the history of the top-flight.

Winning four Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, an FA Cup and guiding the Etihad club to their first-ever Champions League final, the Spanish boss’ tremendous record speaks for itself.

Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a sizeable ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after having won 11 league games on the spin.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's trip to the Etihad Stadium, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel raved about Pep Guardiola, whom he thinks has set the benchmark for him to look up to as a fellow coach.

“For me, yes (Guardiola is the benchmark). Look at his track record - top,” said the German in his press conference on Friday.

The Chelsea manager is one of the best coaches in world football at present and his appreciation of the Catalan speaks volumes about the respect shared amongst the elite managers across Europe for the Manchester City manager.

Despite initial scepticism from fans and pundits alike over how Pep Guardiola will adapt to the hustle and bustle of the Premier League, the former Barcelona boss has put every doubt to bed in recent years.

Amassing two of English football’s record-breaking point tallies, the Sky Blues reached a historic 100 points in the 2017/18 campaign and went on to reach 98 points in the successive 2018/19 campaign on their way to an unprecedented domestic treble.

It is also worth mentioning that Guardiola led his side to Premier League glory last season in the absence of a number nine in his starting XI and in the current campaign, he looks dead set to repeat this feat, which is an anomaly in English football.

