“Look how he has progressed. It’s certainly something I’m looking at." - England debutant hails Man City's star as an inspiration

Raheem Sterling has been on a very prolific goal scoring tirade during most of his time under Pep Guardiola, scoring 55 league goals in the past three seasons, and England debutant Harvey Barnes has certainly took note of his qualities.

The numbers previously mentioned are a serious upgrade to the much lower tally that the Englishman boasted at the beginning of his Manchester City career.

(ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

However, the 25-year-old has recently come under some criticism over recent performances in a tough patch of form for the club. Fellow England midfielder Harvey Barnes has recognised Sterling’s great progression and had this to say when speaking to the Standard:

“Look how he has progressed. It’s certainly something I’m looking at. Raheem has added chances and goals and he is one of the best in the game at it now. I spoke to him before [joining up with England].

He told me to enjoy it and play the football I have been playing at Leicester. Of course, he’s been in great form, he’s started the season really well so we can all see he is still a great player!”

-----

