"Looking Back, I May Not Have Been Ready" - Atletico Madrid Star Reflects on Failed Move to Manchester City

Atletico Madrid's star defender, and former Manchester City cetre-back, Stefan Savic has recently opened up his time at the Etihad Stadium, in a recent interview.

Since his move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, Stefan Savic has gone on to become arguably one of Europe’s most underrated defenders.

However, the Montenegro-born centre-back's time at Manchester City was one to forget.

After making a mere 11 Premier League appearances under Roberto Mancini’s side during the 2011/12 season, the talented centre-back was later shipped to Fiorentina ahead of the following campaign.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the 31-year old reflected on his stint at Manchester City.

“It was very important for me, because I came directly from the Serbian league and it was a big step in my career. Looking back, I may not have been ready for the Premier League at the time, it was a very big jump."

"But it was a very good experience, I played just over 20 games and it helped me gain experience, grow as a footballer and as a man. At that time, I didn’t see myself ready to play there and I decided to go to Italy."

"I grew a lot for three years and it helped me sign for Atletico”, he expressed.

At the time, a 20-year old Savic was the fourth-choice option behind experienced defenders such as Vincent Kompany, Joleon Lescott and Kolo Toure - which made it a herculean task for him to stamp his authority on English football.

With it all to play for in the Champions League last-16 second-leg between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, fans of the Etihad club will be hoping for a strong performance from their former defender at Old Trafford.

