"Looking Back, I May Not Have Been Ready" - Atletico Madrid Star Reflects on Failed Move to Manchester City
Since his move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, Stefan Savic has gone on to become arguably one of Europe’s most underrated defenders.
However, the Montenegro-born centre-back's time at Manchester City was one to forget.
After making a mere 11 Premier League appearances under Roberto Mancini’s side during the 2011/12 season, the talented centre-back was later shipped to Fiorentina ahead of the following campaign.
In an interview with Spanish newspaper AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the 31-year old reflected on his stint at Manchester City.
“It was very important for me, because I came directly from the Serbian league and it was a big step in my career. Looking back, I may not have been ready for the Premier League at the time, it was a very big jump."
"But it was a very good experience, I played just over 20 games and it helped me gain experience, grow as a footballer and as a man. At that time, I didn’t see myself ready to play there and I decided to go to Italy."
"I grew a lot for three years and it helped me sign for Atletico”, he expressed.
At the time, a 20-year old Savic was the fourth-choice option behind experienced defenders such as Vincent Kompany, Joleon Lescott and Kolo Toure - which made it a herculean task for him to stamp his authority on English football.
With it all to play for in the Champions League last-16 second-leg between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, fans of the Etihad club will be hoping for a strong performance from their former defender at Old Trafford.
