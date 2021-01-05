"Looking forward to developing our relationship with them..." - Director of Football hints at additional transfers with Man City

Lincoln City's Director of Football, Jez George has hinted at a possible stronger working relationship between the League One side and Manchester City, following the loan transfer of Morgan Rogers to the Lincolnshire club.

The Imps chief was speaking after the club officially announced the transfer of 18-year-old England youth international, Morgan Rogers on a short-term loan deal from the Premier League club until the end of the current campaign.

City, or more specifically the City Football Group, are known to be keen on strengthening football business relationships with a multitude of clubs across the globe, but have yet to form verbal agreements or explicit partnerships with an English club.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jez George, the Director of Football at the LNER Stadium, spoke on working with Manchester City to complete the deal for Morgan Rogers, and hinted at the possibility of additional transfers such was the healthy nature of the negotiations.

As per Lincolnshire Live, George said, "We initially spoke to Manchester City during the first lockdown and we have been in dialogue with Fergal (Harkin, Football Partnerships & Pathways Manager) and Joe (Shields, Head of Academy Recruitment & Talent Management) ever since."

He continued, "We are really grateful to them for making this possible and look forward to developing our relationship with Manchester City in the future.”

There has been talk of City looking to loan out the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis this month, however such is the reputation of the Stockport-born teenager that it would be difficult to foresee a scenario where he spent any time in League One.

Perhaps we could see players who are on the fringes of first-team training making moves to Lincolnshire, such as the likes of James McAtee, Alpha Diounkou or Luke Mbete.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra