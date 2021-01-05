NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
"Looking forward to developing our relationship with them..." - Director of Football hints at additional transfers with Man City

"Looking forward to developing our relationship with them..." - Director of Football hints at additional transfers with Man City

Lincoln City's Director of Football, Jez George has hinted at a possible stronger working relationship between the League One side and Manchester City, following the loan transfer of Morgan Rogers to the Lincolnshire club.
Author:
Publish date:

Lincoln City's Director of Football, Jez George has hinted at a possible stronger working relationship between the League One side and Manchester City, following the loan transfer of Morgan Rogers to the Lincolnshire club.

The Imps chief was speaking after the club officially announced the transfer of 18-year-old England youth international, Morgan Rogers on a short-term loan deal from the Premier League club until the end of the current campaign.

City, or more specifically the City Football Group, are known to be keen on strengthening football business relationships with a multitude of clubs across the globe, but have yet to form verbal agreements or explicit partnerships with an English club.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jez George, the Director of Football at the LNER Stadium, spoke on working with Manchester City to complete the deal for Morgan Rogers, and hinted at the possibility of additional transfers such was the healthy nature of the negotiations.

As per Lincolnshire Live, George said, "We initially spoke to Manchester City during the first lockdown and we have been in dialogue with Fergal (Harkin, Football Partnerships & Pathways Manager) and Joe (Shields, Head of Academy Recruitment & Talent Management) ever since."

He continued, "We are really grateful to them for making this possible and look forward to developing our relationship with Manchester City in the future.”

48905289

There has been talk of City looking to loan out the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis this month, however such is the reputation of the Stockport-born teenager that it would be difficult to foresee a scenario where he spent any time in League One.

Perhaps we could see players who are on the fringes of first-team training making moves to Lincolnshire, such as the likes of James McAtee, Alpha Diounkou or Luke Mbete.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

48905289
News

"Looking forward to developing our relationship with them..." - Director of Football hints at additional transfers with Man City

49969058
Transfer Rumours

Man City source reveals club stance on reported Sergio Ramos interest

48548125
Transfer Rumours

Man City centre-back attracting 'admiring glances' from Juventus and Premier League club

CLEVEDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Manchester City scores his side's first goal during the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Clevedon Town and Manchester City at The Everyone Active Stadium on December 19, 2018 in Clevedon, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'unlikely' to sanction move centre-back at the moment - possible deal at the end of January

BREAKDOWN
Transfer Rumours

The latest on Kevin de Bruyne’s contract, a swoop for a Real Madrid legend, and a prospect expecting loan move – Man City Transfer Breakdown #3

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-manchester-city-premier-league (6)
Transfer Rumours

Reason why Barcelona are aggressively approaching Eric Garcia transfer plan

Eq0vI3UVQAApyeR
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola makes title claim after Man City thrash Chelsea

Eq0yRxeUYAAmW9e
News

Kevin De Bruyne set to reject Man City contract offer - player understood to be 'disappointed' by first proposal

leeds-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)
Match Coverage

"Why are we more important than others?" - Pep Guardiola reacts to Benjamin Mendy breaking COVID-19 protocols