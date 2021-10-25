    • October 25, 2021
    "Love Him", "What A Guy!" - Several Man City Fans Delighted With Jack Grealish's Response to Brighton Fans

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have voiced their opinions on social media after Jack Grealish reacted to boos from a section of Brighton fans in his side's 4-1 victory at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions made it three wins on the bounce across all competitions with a convincing display in the south coast at the weekend.

    Ilkay Gundogan opened proceedings for the visitors after Bernardo Silva found the German to tap home into an empty net following a mistake from Robert Sanchez.

    Phil Foden, who was at his sumptuous best against the Seagulls, made it two following a quick break, as the 21-year-old was set up by Jack Grealish after a clever through-ball by the in-form Bernardo Silva.

    The Stockport-born midfielder soon made it three after Gabriel Jesus' strike deflected off him and beat Sanchez, as Manchester City went into the break with a three-goal cushion.

    However, Pep Guardiola's side slightly took their foot off the gas following the break, as they allowed Brighton to try and force their way back into the tie.

    In strange fashion, Grealish received boos from a section of Brighton supporters, to which the midfielder replied with by taunting the home fans by reminding them of the scoreline.

    This reaction from the England international sent plenty of Manchester City fans wild on social media, as many applauded Jack Grealish for his hilarious response to the booing.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

