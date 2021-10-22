"Lovely Gesture", "Class Human Being" - Pep Guardiola Sends Special Message of Support to Man City Fan Attacked in Belgium

Pep Guardiola has offered his support to a club fan who was attacked following Manchester City's 5-1 win against Club Brugge in Bruges on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions bounced back from their 2-0 defeat away at PSG in September with a five-star display in Belgium, with Riyad Mahrez netting a brace for the visitors.

However, it was reported after the game that a 63-year-old City supporter was assaulted by a group of Club Brugge fans following the clash, which left him fighting for his life.

In an encouraging update by Jamie Jackson of The Guardian on Friday, it has emerged that the man, who is locally known as 'Guido', remains in a coma, but is now stable. Moreover, two of the five suspects who were arrested remain in custody, and three were released under strict bail conditions.

READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

Ahead of his side's league clash against Brighton on Saturday, City boss Pep Guardiola sent a strong message of support to the fan, who was understood to be in a serious condition in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident on Tuesday evening.

The Catalan boss provided a touch of class by wearing a t-shirt that read, 'We're with you Guido' to his pre-match press-conference on Friday afternoon.

Guardiola said: "For him (the fan), we are quite optimistic, because the last hour he was getting better. He has all the support from the club.

READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

"A big, big hug for him and all his family. We wish him he can come back to follow us. Still, it's difficult to understand this happens, sometimes these kind of terrible things happen."

Guardiola's gesture has seen plenty of City fans heap praise on the ex-Barcelona coach on social media.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra