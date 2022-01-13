Lucas Moura Provides Tottenham Dressing Room Insight During Harry Kane and Manchester City Transfer Saga

Tottenham forward Lucas has revealed that the mood around the club was 'tense' when Harry Kane looked to be on his way to Manchester City in the summer, speaking during a recent interview.

With the departure of the club's all time leading goal-scorer Sergio Aguero in the summer, Manchester City took the market to find their next prolific scorer to succeed the Argentine in the most suitable way.

Topping that list was England and Tottenham star forward Harry Kane, who was said to be interested in a move to the Etihad Stadium in an attempt to secure major trophies during the peak of his professional career.

However, despite reported bids in the range of £100 million and £115 million from Manchester City, the North London club refused to sell their talisman, and the 28-year-old remained at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When speaking of the past summer transfer window, Harry Kane's Spurs teammate Lucas was asked about the saga, and the Englishman's potential exit from the club - and the Brazilian revealed how much of an impact it had on the dressing room.

“Harry (Kane) has an absurd connection, not only with Tottenham but with the English fan. Undoubtedly one of the greatest players in England in recent years and a great reference," Lucas told ESPN Brazil.

He continued, “When all this noise came out on the market, everyone was apprehensive. We even got a little tense. Because losing a player of his quality is really difficult. Hard to even replace, to find another one on the market. And it would be a great loss for us.”

Luckily for Lucas, Harry Kane remained a Spurs player and now does not look to be the number one name on Manchester City's list for the striker role, with Erling Haaland rumoured to be the top target for the upcoming summer market.

