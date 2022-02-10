Skip to main content

"Mahrez is THAT Guy", "Riyad Pasta Please!" - Several Manchester City Fans React to Updated Goals Statistic Following Brentford Win

A number of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to an updated list of the club's most influential attacking players this season following their 2-0 win against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Sky Blues extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League to 12 points ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Leicester on Thursday, as goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne helped the hosts to a comfortable win.

Despite a rather slow start to the game, Manchester City dominated possession and despite a few minor scares at the back, the Premier League champions eventually found the opener courtesy of Riyad Mahrez - who is racking up ridiculous number from the spot for his side this season.

Kevin De Bruyne, who delivered a five-star display against the Bees, put the tie to bed with just over 20 minutes left on the clock after Brentford keeper David Raya parried Raheem Sterling's strike into the Belgian's way to finish home.

Following the game, City Xtra's Twitter noted that Riyad Mahrez has now registered 16 goals for Manchester City this season, which is seven more than the second highest goal-scorer for the league leaders so far this campaign - Raheem Sterling, with nine strikes to his name.

Having also bagged six assists across all competitions since August, Riyad Mahrez has become one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Etihad side after finishing 2021 as Manchester City's top scorer across all competitions.

A series of Manchester City fans took to social media to react to the club's updated top scorers' list this season, with Mahrez tipped to continue his rich form in front of goal and potentially hit the 25-goal mark by the end of the campaign.

