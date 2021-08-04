Major Change at Etihad Stadium Revealed Ahead of New Man City Season

Manchester City fans’ long-time desire for the club to introduce safe-standing at the Etihad Stadium has come to fruition, as new images have come to light.

The campaign to introduce a safe-standing element at the Etihad Stadium has been ongoing for some time now, with campaigners justifying their position with the argument that an introduction of safe-standing would help to improve the overall matchday atmosphere.

Leading Manchester City fan organisation, The 1894 Group, have notably campaigned extensively for the club to introduce safe-standing in recent years, and those associated with the group will feel happy that they have finally accomplished their goal.

On Wednesday morning, a Twitter post by @City_On_Tour featured three images of the South Stand at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new season, showcasing the newly constructed railed seating - known better as safe-standing.

Many fans consider the atmosphere at football stadiums to have declined following the introduction of all-seated stadia in the 1990s, following the Taylor Report - with the matter has previously been discussed in parliament because of fan campaigns.

Subsequently, with regulations surrounding football stadia seating having been relaxed recently, Manchester City have seen fit to introduce safe-standing at the Etihad Stadium and announced the move in March of this year.

Rail-seating has already been in use throughout the UK, such as at Glasgow’s Celtic Park and in various football league clubs, and is also utilised across Europe with it being particularly prevalent in Germany.

The new images will come as a great relief to thousands of Manchester City fans, who can now hopefully look forward to a more raucous atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium.

Hopefully, the newly established railed seating at the Etihad Stadium will please those who have yearned for their introduction.

