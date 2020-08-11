City Xtra
Major injury update on key Man City star ahead of Champions League quarter final

Jack Walker

Sergio Agüero fears he is losing his race to be fit for the rest of Man City's Champions League campaign, telling friends his chances of featuring at the European mini-tournament in Lisbon are 'very small', according to Martin Blackburn from the Sun.

City's all-time leading scorer is set to link up with the squad, travelling from Barcelona to Lisbon to join Man City's 'bubble environment' in their camp and hotel. According to reports by Jack Gaughan, City are in regular consultation with the physios overseeing Aguero's programme in Spain.

Pep Guardiola has told his star that he would like him to be at the Jose Alvalade Stadium for their clash against Lyon - however, the Argentine will be watching from the stands, having ruled himself out of the game. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

There is a genuine fear that rushing the forward back may rule him out of playing in the final, should City get there. Aguero was operated on by Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, who has worked with many City players who have suffered knee injuries in the past - most notably Benjamin Mendy.

Although the forward may be fit to play, City may well decide not to risk him due to concerns over the intense swelling of the knee it may cause. This was an issue City had with Benjamin Mendy, who could play without pain or damage to the knee, but then be sidelined for the next two due to the inflammation caused by the repairing meniscus post-surgery. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Man City sources have said there are no definite plans regarding Sergio Aguero or when he will join them in Lisbon, but do not be surprised to see him sit out the semi-finals too, should his side led by Gabriel Jesus defeat Lyon on Saturday. Concerns over his sharpness after the injury may even mean that his role many only be as a late substitute, with Jesus' pressing intensity unparalleled by his Argentine teammate.

-----

Comments

