Major Update On Pep Guardiola’s Man City Future As Joan Laporta Offers Barcelona Return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been linked with Barcelona on numerous occasions ever since Joan Laporta’s election candidacy was announced and subsequently successful, only for those suggestions to be categorically denied by the man himself.

Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful managers of all time and his senior managerial journey started with his boyhood club Barcelona when he achieved an unprecedented sextuple in just his first season managing the first team.

Ever since his departure from Spain due to political issues within the club, everyone associated with Barcelona has hoped for a reunion with their most successful manager in over the last two decades.

However, Pep Guardiola himself has on numerous occasions stated that his period in Barcelona as a ‘manager’ was ‘over’ and that he would never come back to the Spanish club in that capacity.

A meeting with FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta in early June at a golf tournament in Mallorca has reignited the rumours of a possible return to the Camp Nou.

According to Spanish journalist Javi Miguel, Joan Laporta tried to convince the Manchester City boss to return to the Catalan club in a managerial capacity from the 2022/2023 season.

However, Pep Guardiola turned down Laporta’s advances and told him that he would not return to Barcelona as a first-team coach, reaffirming his commitment to the Manchester-based club for at least the next two years.

Guardiola recently signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City which will see him stay in England till 2023, completing a seven-year-long stay, a personal record for Guardiola.

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, while speaking about Guardiola in his End of Season review said that the club will try to keep hold of Guardiola for as long as they can beyond his current contract.

The club views the 50-year-old as the best man for the job and Guardiola himself has on multiple occasions expressed that he is the happiest he has ever been in his managerial career and has everything that one needs to do their job passionately.

