Major Update on Raheem Sterling’s Man City Contract Situation - Player Delays Talks Over New Deal

Raheem Sterling intends to postpone talks over a new deal at Manchester City after falling out of favour at the Etihad Stadium with less than two years remaining on his current contract with the defending champions.

The Englishman has found himself in a conundrum for the best part of a year, after cementing an undroppable status in Gareth Southgate’s England side during their impressive European Championship campaign - but also falling down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded Manchester City team.

Once among the first few names on Pep Guardiola’s team sheet, Raheem Sterling has since struggled to replicate his 2018/19 form over the course of last year, leading to an evident decrease in playing time for the 26-year-old.

Having secured the long-term futures of a majority of their key players, namely Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Ederson and John Stones, Raheem Sterling is next in line for a contract extension with the Etihad club.

With less than two years left on his current contract, which ends in June 2023, the Englishman’s future is one of the key issues at hand for Manchester City’s leadership.

As for the latest development in the winger’s contract situation, according to a report from the well-informed James Ducker of The Telegraph, talks over a new deal for Raheem Sterling will remain on hold for now, as the player waits to see how the next few months pan out.

Sterling was among the few players ready to move on from life in Manchester in the summer transfer window, however a lack of potential suitors with sufficient financial power meant the player had to stay put for at least another season.

Nevertheless, the prolific winger continues to display utmost professionalism and commitment at the club and is fighting hard with his head firmly down to make himself indispensable to Pep Guardiola again.

Manchester City’s leadership and Pep Guardiola appreciate the Englishman’s value as a player and asset, and are keen to offer a fresh contract to the player if all parties are in agreement.

With only a year left on his contract next summer, the player would command a much lesser transfer fee than his actual value, and the City hierarchy will be keen to tie him down on a new deal in order to protect his value.

Talks of interest from Barcelona have also resurfaced this week, with the Spanish giants reportedly expected to make a move for Sterling in the upcoming transfer window in January, after failing to make concrete efforts this summer.

While options for Raheem Sterling remain open, the fact that the player is determined to claw his way back into the first team and that Pep Guardiola remains convinced of the player’s abilities will be pivotal in deciding Sterling’s future in the coming months.

