"Make This Happen!", "The World Would be Ours" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Image of Pep Guardiola and Bundesliga Star

Lots of Manchester City fans have reacted to an emerging image of Pep Guardiola and Robert Lewandowski.

"Sky, I'm gonna tell you something. One day we'll lose and you'll ask me, 'Do you need a striker'. I bet you whatever you want. I don't buy this question."

That was Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester City's 4-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier last month. Despite these comments, however, the Catalan would certainly love a reliable goalscorer.

Since Sergio Agüero's move to FC Barcelona in the summer, the Blues have been successfully deploying a false nine system to combat the lack of a recognized number nine.

City also pursued Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and now-Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the recent transfer window, but neither deals came to fruition.

One striker who is definitely clinical in front of goal is Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski. Even at 33 years of age, his goalscoring numbers in the Bundesliga are still utterly ridiculous - 13 in just 11 fixtures.

Lewandowski was a reliable goalscorer for Pep Guardiola when the Catalan managed at the Allianz Arena - helping his team win three German championships and two German Cups.

So, naturally, fans went crazy when the pair were reunited today.

The Polish National Team's official account tweeted a photo of Lewandowski and Guardiola deep in conversation at the team's base in Andorra before their World Cup qualifier.

A lot of Manchester City fans have reacted to the image over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the majority imagining what the team would look like with the Poland international in it.

