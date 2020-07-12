Man City 2020/21 home shirt leaked ahead of official release

Manchester City's home shirt for the 2020/21 season has been leaked on Sports Direct's website ahead of it's official release.

As reported in previous leaks, the 'cracked' sky blue design seems to be the way Puma have leaned towards in next seasons edition; combining a white collar with a plain blue stripe at the top of the sleeve.

What is described as the 'Puma Manchester City Mens SS Player Issue Home Shirt 2020/21' has been put on sale for a price of £109.99. This appears to be the kit worn officially by the first-team, however it is usually the case that a fans' replica is manufactured at a significantly lesser price.

Further images were then released in the US which shows the kit being displayed in retail stores for around £71/€80. This is what appears to be the aforementioned fan replica shirt.

It is expected that the home shirt will be released in the next seven days, as alluded to in a graphic released on the official Manchester City website.

