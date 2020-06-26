Man City 2020/21 pre-match home shirt revealed

With the 2019/20 Premier League season edging ever closer to it's conclusion, more and more leaks are surfacing of what Manchester City will be sporting in the 2020/21 season - and this time it's the pre-match shirt.

Once again, FootyHeadlines have provided us with the latest images of what Sergio Agüero and co will be wearing in their pre-match warmups.

The light blue 'cracked' style is similar to the one supposedly implemented on the new home shirt, but combined with the navy blue, it really improves the whole look of the shirt.

It was also certainly very popular amongst our some Manchester City fans on twitter, with some even stating it's nicer than the kit itself.

There's still no announcement in regards to a release date by either the club or Puma, but it's probable they're waiting to see when the 2020/21 season will actually begin before pencilling in a date. City Xtra understand the preliminary date for the kit release is some time in mid-July.

-----

