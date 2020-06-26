City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 2020/21 pre-match home shirt revealed

harryasiddall

With the 2019/20 Premier League season edging ever closer to it's conclusion, more and more leaks are surfacing of what Manchester City will be sporting in the 2020/21 season - and this time it's the pre-match shirt.

Once again, FootyHeadlines have provided us with the latest images of what Sergio Agüero and co will be wearing in their pre-match warmups. 

EbdL8T0XkAcN1y8

The light blue 'cracked' style is similar to the one supposedly implemented on the new home shirt, but combined with the navy blue, it really improves the whole look of the shirt. 

It was also certainly very popular amongst our some Manchester City fans on twitter, with some even stating it's nicer than the kit itself.

Screen Shot 2020-06-26 at 21.09.05
Screen Shot 2020-06-26 at 21.09.16

There's still no announcement in regards to a release date by either the club or Puma, but it's probable they're waiting to see when the 2020/21 season will actually begin before pencilling in a date. City Xtra understand the preliminary date for the kit release is some time in mid-July.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kalidou Koulibaly set to sign five-year deal at Man City in £72 million deal

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is set to join Manchester City this summer, in a deal worth £72 million, according to reports.

harryasiddall

by

DickManCity

Date and time of Champions League quarter final draw revealed

The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draws will take place on the 10th of July, according to Sky Sports.

Nathan Allen

A Week in the City - BT Sport's Liverpool Love-In

So, on Thursday night Manchester City went to Stamford bridge to play against Liverpool. Only Manchester City weren’t actually playing, it was just Liverpool involved in the game...

Joe Butterfield

Real Madrid defender 'likes' the option of a move to Man City - Bayern Munich and Inter Milan also interested

Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi has an offer from City, alongside Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and 'likes' the prospect of signing for Guardiola's side.

markgough96

Man City prepare to face offers from Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle for defender

Manchester City are ready to allow John Stones to leave the club, say Football Insider, with Everton, Arsenal, and Newcastle all interested.

markgough96

Man City beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet

Manchester City have beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet, Josh Adam, according to reports.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Lee Mason is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at St James' Park on Sunday evening, as Manchester City take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

In an eventful game at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City slipped to a narrow defeat against Frank Lampard's Chelsea despite a wondergoal from Kevin de Bruyne. Here's what we learned from the match...

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2–1 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City’s 802 day reign as Premier League champions ended with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Youngsters feature on the bench - Chelsea vs Man City (Team News)

The games are coming thick and fast, and next up for Manchester City is a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea. If the Blues fail to win, Liverpool will be confirmed as Premier League Champions.

harryasiddall