Man City 2020/21 third kit pre-match shirt leaked

The Man City 2020/21 pre-match shirt - to be worn in correlation with the new third kit - has been leaked by Footy Headlines. Made by Puma, it will be worn in the warmup before 2020-21 Premier League games.

The design incorporates a more distinct version of the paisley pattern that is expected to feature on the white third kit, with the pre-match shirt inverting the colour scheme of its match-worn counterpart, featuring a white paisley detailing on a navy shirt.

Comparatively, the match-worn third shirt combines the colours 'Whisper White' and 'Peacot' with an eye-catching all-over Paisley print. The kit is completed by Navy shorts and plain 'Whisper White' socks.

Manchester City's new 2020/21 third pre-match jersey will be released together with the third kit, retailing at €60.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra