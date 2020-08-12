City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 2020/21 third kit pre-match shirt leaked

Jack Walker

The Man City 2020/21 pre-match shirt - to be worn in correlation with the new third kit - has been leaked by Footy Headlines. Made by Puma, it will be worn in the warmup before 2020-21 Premier League games.

The design incorporates a more distinct version of the paisley pattern that is expected to feature on the white third kit, with the pre-match shirt inverting the colour scheme of its match-worn counterpart, featuring a white paisley detailing on a navy shirt. 

EfJmZWrX0AAfrx_

Comparatively, the match-worn third shirt combines the colours 'Whisper White' and 'Peacot' with an eye-catching all-over Paisley print. The kit is completed by Navy shorts and plain 'Whisper White' socks.

Manchester City's new 2020/21 third pre-match jersey will be released together with the third kit, retailing at €60.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City kit choice revealed for Champions League quarter-final clash

Manchester City will play in their new home kit for the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday, with Ederson sporting the pink goalkeeper's away shirt.

Jack Walker

Serie A side 'completing the final details' before making transfer of Man City midfielder official

Lazio are completing the final details before making the signing of Manchester City midfielder David Silva official.

Adam Booker

"I’ve always admired him.” - New Man City signing opens up on the reasons for joining the club

The new Manchester City signing, Ferran Torres spoke today to the club in his first official interview since signing from Valencia.

Adam Booker

Man City goalkeeper set to make the switch to La Liga

According to reports from Goal, Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is set to sign for Spanish side Real Betis upon the expiration of his contract later this month.

Jack Walker

Man City submit €63 million plus bonuses offer for Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli set price demands for player

Manchester City have submitted a €63 million plus bonuses offer for Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Italian club setting out their asking price in response, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City right-back to fly to Portugal ahead of two-year loan move

Pedro Porro (20) has been given the go-ahead to fly to Lisbon this week, and start his loan deal with Portuguese side Sporting CP.

Sam Puddephatt

‘They have become very close’ – Man City defender reassured of place in the squad

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has developed a strong bond with manager Pep Guardiola ‘over the past few months’, reports the Sun.

markgough96

Major injury update on key Man City star ahead of Champions League quarter final

Sergio Aguero fears he is losing his race to be fit for the rest of Man City's Champions League campaign, telling friends his chances of featuring at the European mini-tournament in Lisbon are 'very small'.

Jack Walker

Bye Bye Bravo - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #16

It's Day 16 of the transfer window, and it's been an eerily quiet one. The calm before the storm? Nevertheless, City Xtra's round-up contains details of a first-team player's exit, an update on Koulibaly's future, and interest from Sporting Lisbon in a City legend...

markgough96

Barcelona 'unlikely' to pay in excess of €15M for centre-back - Man City set €30M valuation

Barcelona will try to sign Spanish defender Eric Garcia this summer. The Catalan side are planning to launch a bid for the La Masia graduate after the conclusion of the Champions League, but only value the player at around €15M.

Jack Walker