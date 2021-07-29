Man City 2021/2022 Third Kit 'Official' Images Leaked

Official pictures of Manchester City’s 2021/2022 third kit have been leaked on Thursday, and the design has not gone down well with many supporters.

Designed by Puma, as per Manchester City’s agreement with the German brand, the club's third kit for the upcoming season has been leaked, and responses to the new strip on social media have been mixed, to say the least.

Whilst the feedback on the designs of Manchester City’s new home and away kits have been largely positive, the design of the new third strip – a bold navy blue design - has gone down less well with the City faithful.

The design could feasibly be described as "ambitious" or "bold", however, the innovative design has its share of sceptics.

As per Footy Headlines, images of Manchester City’s new third kit has been leaked and whilst the reception of the kit has hardly been positive, it should be noted that the kit is a Puma initiative rather than the club’s.

As mentioned by the source, the controversial design is similar to leaked Puma designs for Borussia Dortmund, Marseille, and AC Milan's 2021/22 kits.

Glaringly, the design does not feature Manchester City’s logo, but rather the term ‘Man City’ stretched across the chest in sky blue lettering, encompassed by two sky blue lines situated beneath the Puma logo and above the Etihad Airways logo.

As stated earlier, the response to this strip has been particularly mixed with many Twitter users expressing their dislike of the design, whilst very few seem to like the new kit.

The general consensus of the strip on social media is that the design is poor, and is disparagingly seen by some critics as being reminiscent of a training kit.

Another year has come and another Manchester City shirt has been poorly received by the fanbase.

However, it is perhaps noteworthy that City's 2020/21 paisley design also had it's fair share of critics when first leaked. However, the kit did eventually come to be accepted and appreciated by Manchester City fans.

The kit is scheduled to be released in August 2021, and it remains to be seen whether this design will come to be accepted.

