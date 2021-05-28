Man City Academy Star Targeted by Eight Championship Clubs - Phil Foden-style Plan Revealed

Manchester City have received enquiries from up to eight Championship clubs about the services of up and coming midfield star Cole Palmer, according to the latest claims.

However, the Etihad club have reportedly told the enquiring sides that the forward will be fully a part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team next season.

It is suggested that the club will look to mirror the slow integration of Phil Foden, who worked his way up from the youngest age levels of the Manchester City academy to the very top.

Cole Palmer has impressed this season in Manchester City’s highest level of academy play - the Elite Development Squad (EDS).

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

The 19-year-old’s thirteen goals and six assists played a key role in the EDS claiming the Premier League 2 title.

Not only did Cole Palmer excel at the academy level this season, but the youngster also received his first senior team call ups, making two appearances. On top of that, Palmer appeared to be the first name on the list for the extra first team substitute spots in Champions League match-day squads.

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

The Englishman appears set to be the one of the many Manchester City youngsters that could spur a youth revolution at the club, with talented Academy stars such as Tommy Doyle, Liam Delap, and others all set to be slowly integrated more and more into the first team.

The latter of the aforementioned names has also been linked with a move away to the Championship on loan, and should Manchester City dip into the transfer market for a big name striker to succeed Sergio Aguero, then this may came to fruition.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra