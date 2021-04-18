Man City 'agree in principle' to major change in European football - situation described as 'fast-moving'

Manchester City and those within the top-levels of the club's hierarchy have now 'agreed in principle' to support the concept of a breakaway European Super League, according to the latest emerging information on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported earlier on Sunday afternoon that five English clubs were among 11 European teams to have agreed to the concept of forming a breakaway Super League, as a direct challenge to UEFA's proposals of a re-formatted Champions League.

At the time of the first report, which was exclusively broke by the Times, there was only one club within the Premier League's Big Six that had not agreed to the concept - that was Manchester City, however this no longer appears to be the case.

According to information from Martin Lipton, those responsible for key decisions at Manchester City have now also ‘agreed in principle’ to back the Super League plan.

Further reporting from Mike Keegan of the Mail states that there has been a 'suggestion within the talks' that the breakaway European Super League could start as early as next season, with the situation 'fast-moving'.

This now takes the total of clubs behind the proposal to a reported 12: Six English clubs, three Spanish clubs, and three Italian clubs, with the teams expected to announce the creation of a European Super League tonight, with no French or German teams - this according to the information of L'Equipe's Bertrand Latour.

The information from France continues with the fact that a UEFA crisis meeting is now ongoing, such as the fast-moving nature of the situation between the clubs involved.

Additional reporting from France has time-framed the formalisation of the decision as within 'the coming hours', and advances the same details as L'Equipe in regards to 12 major European clubs from Spain, Italy, and England being behind the proposals.

The clubs involved in the European Super League are as follows, according to RMC Sport: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus. FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid. Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham.

