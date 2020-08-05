Man City agree personal terms with centre-back - move to be completed 'shortly'

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, ahead of a £41 million transfer to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

A fee had been agreed between the two clubs last month, following the Cherries' relegation from the Premier League. The Dutch international's former club Chelsea did have a 72 hour window in which to match or exceed any bid for the defender, however opted against such a move, giving Pep Guardiola's side a free run at the player.

According to talkSPORT on Wednesday morning, the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with Manchester City ahead of his transfer, which is set to be announced in shortly.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra