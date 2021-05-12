Man City Aim Cheeky Dig At Liverpool In Photo Of Bernardo Silva With Premier League Trophy

Manchester City appear to have fired a cheeky dig at Liverpool within a photo of Bernardo Silva, on the night Pep Guardiola's side were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in the last four seasons.

Many fans may remember the time when Jurgen Klopp's side visited the Etihad Stadium towards the end of last season, after winning the Premier League early - subsequently forcing Manchester City into observing a guard of honour for the visiting Reds.

'Observing' would be a slight understatement, and many of the Manchester City squad couldn't have seemed less bothered, none more so than Bernardo Silva, who practically remained stationary with a bottle of water in one hand, and a brew in the other.

Well that brew became a bit of a social media icon among Manchester City supporters, as Liverpool fans raged at the Portugal international who failed to acknowledge the Merseyside players, who in turn failed to acknowledge their guard of honour.

Seems fair enough to me...

Anyway, fast forward to Tuesday night, as Manchester City's players gathered at the City Football Academy to celebrate a fifth Premier League title in a decade, and we present to you this masterclass from the club's media team.

On first viewing, it's just an image of our majestic Portuguese forward posing with a replica Premier League trophy.

On second viewing, you may notice the coffee machine in the background.

Get the hint? Clever, right?

Well there's certainly no time for coffee breaks over at the Etihad Stadium, as the squad now turn their attention to the final three games of the Premier League season, and a Champions League final at the end of the month.

There remains the potential for Pep Guardiola and his players to turn an already historic campaign, into an even better one, considering Europe's premier competition remains on offer.

