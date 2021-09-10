Man City Amongst Premier League Sides Set To 'Defy FIFA' And Play Banned Players This Weekend

Manchester City and other Premier League clubs are set to defy FIFA and play their South American players this weekend, according to the latest reports.

As is widely reported, FIFA has attempted to place a five-day ban on the South American players whose clubs refused to let them play in this past week's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

For Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson were both instructed to remain in Manchester for the international break, and that they did.

In the wake of FIFA announcing that those players would not be allowed to play this weekend, the Premier League sought to come to an agreement that would please all parties.

However, in a teleconference between the decision-makers of the 20 Premier League clubs on Thursday, it was revealed that the dispute had still not been resolved.

According to The Sun's Martin Lipton, Manchester City, along with other big Premier League clubs, are set to FIFA and play those South and Central American stars who are 'banned' this weekend.

However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stated that he is not totally sure how the situation will play out in regards to his two Brazilian stars.

"Right now at 1.35 it isn't clear," Guardiola began.

"Hopefully they can play we'll wait and see if there is good news. The club didn't inform me anything. We will wait tomorrow if they can play or not."

He continued, "The problem is I don't understand the situation for what we have to do. It's an honour for us leave or no leave to play for the national teams. No problem at all, it's difficult for the fact that Argentina players go to Brazil and can't play."

"Brazilian players when they shouldn't travel would have been the same. They travel there, don't allowed to play for quarantine."

"If they do it so they can't play in Brazil and come back and can't play here. If they don't fly, they are suspended because they are here. It makes no sense," the Catalan concluded.

It's yet to be determined how the club's who defy FIFA could be punished, if at all. However, this situation is largely unprecedented in English football.

