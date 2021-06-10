Man City and Barcelona Reach 'Agreement' Over Camp Nou Match In Late August

Manchester City and FC Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to play two matches at the Camp Nou this summer.

The Premier League and La Liga giants will meet in the Joan Gamper Trophy - which is an annual friendly football match held usually held in August, before the start of FC Barcelona's La Liga season.

The competition is hosted by Barcelona at the Camp Nou and is named in honour of Joan Gamper - a founding member, player, and later president of the club.

According to the information of journalist Pol Ballus, who originally broke the story on social media on Thursday, there is an 'agreement' in place between FC Barcelona and Manchester City to play the next edition of the season curtain raiser.

Ballus states that there is an intention for both the men's and women's teams of Barcelona and Manchester City to face each other, with the match dedicated to former Barcelona coach, Juan Carlos Unzúe - who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in June, 2020.

As such, all proceeds generated from the match-up between the Premier League and La Liga heavyweights will be donated to research.

While a date is yet to be confirmed by either club, one option that has been suggested, according to the information of Pol Ballus is to play in the week of August 23rd - with both the Premier League and La Liga already underway by that stage.

Manchester City and Barcelona have faced off in this tournament once before, with the Blues securing a 1-0 victory over the then European champions thanks to a first half strike from Martin Petrov back in 2009.

The Manchester City team back then looked very different to today, with the fascinating squad consisting of the following: Shay Given, Nedum Onuoha, Kolo Toure, Richard Dunne, Pablo Zabaleta, Vladmir Weiss, Stephen Ireland, Gareth Barry, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Martin Petrov, Carlos Tevez.

