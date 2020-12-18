"Man City and Bayern Munich are the teams of my heart" - PSV striker speaks about his future desires

PSV forward Yorbe Vertessen has spoken out on his desire to one day play in the Premier League with Manchester City or the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad, as translated by Sport Witness, have reported that the 19 year-old had this to say on his career ambitions:

“I have a healthy ambition and dream of a future in Germany or England, where Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the teams of my heart.”

For City, the forward position has become thin and the club has been linked with a move for many top class forwards. However, it would be unlike the club's hierarchy to only recruit first team players currently in their prime.

So, if Pep Guardiola and club are looking for young talent in the forward areas, Vertessen may be a prime candidate. In his 66 appearances in the youth ranks of PSV, the Belgian has scored 40 goals and assisted five.

He is currently valued at less than £1 million, however that is likely due to his lack of senior football. If the young forward can replicate his youth level numbers for PSV at the senior level, that figure would likely skyrocket.

