Man City and Bayern Munich talks 'stalling' in latest twist in transfer saga

markgough96

Bayern Munich's efforts to sign Manchester City star Leroy Sane at the end of the season are 'stalling', say SportBild as relayed via iMiaSanMia, due to an inability to agree a fee. 

Bayern's well-publicised wish to sign Sane began last summer, and was seemingly only scuppered by the player's injury sustained in the Community Shield success against Liverpool. 

Sane returned to action for the first time on Monday night in the 5-0 defeat of Burnley. Bayern Munich have maintained their interest throughout and have opened negotiations with City about a transfer fee. 

However, SportBild have reiterated earlier reports by stating that the Bundesliga champions are unwilling to pay any more than €40m for Sane.

That has, unsurprisingly, been dismissed by City as an offer unworthy of consideration. Although Sane's contract only has one year left and he could leave as a free agent next summer, his value is undoubtedly higher than Bayern's estimation. 

Therefore, SportBild say that the talks between the clubs are 'stalling' with neither at the moment prepared to budge. However, it is likely that Bayern will come to their senses and a compromise will be reached, with it in both club's interests to ultimately do so. 

The Big Match Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Despite the Premier League returning just over a week ago, the fixtures continue to come thick and fast. Next up, Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge where they'll face Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Harry Winters

Man City vs Liverpool set to be played at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City's big match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium next Thursday is not set for a venue change, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

Xtra Tactics: Analysing Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Football's return from a COVID-19-induced pause is well and truly underway, and after comfortable wins against Burnley and Arsenal, Manchester City face a former player in Frank Lampard.

Brendan Earley

Predicted Team: Chelsea vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City are back in business thanks to two superb wins in five days, but a trip to Stamford Bridge threatens their toughest test yet...

Nathan Allen

Juventus and Inter Milan make contact with agent of Man City attacker as part of €70m deal

Juventus and Inter Milan have approached the agent of Gabriel Jesus, report Corriere dello Sport.

markgough96

"We will begin talks in the next few days" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Chelsea)

The games are coming thick and fast, and with an important FA Cup quarter-final on the horizon, an intense Premier League fixture against Chelsea will be a good warm-up. Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say when he faced the media before this one...

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Stuart Attwell is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, as Manchester City take on Chelsea in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Man City goalkeeper seen as an 'attractive option' for Premier League rival

Arsenal could be one of the clubs looking to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City wanted to pay a 'substantial fee' for Atletico Madrid star - club want a 'like for like' Sané replacement

Manchester City reportedly wanted to pay a 'substantial fee' for now Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix last summer, at their second attempt at signing the Portuguese international.

harryasiddall

"'City cannot catch us' or whatever, that's complete b******s." - Jurgen Klopp discusses the title run-in

As Liverpool are now just six points away from their first Premier League title in 30 years, with the possibility of clinching it at the Etihad Stadium becoming a real possibility, however Jurgen Klopp is not getting too far ahead of himself.

harryasiddall