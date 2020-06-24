Man City and Bayern Munich talks 'stalling' in latest twist in transfer saga

Bayern Munich's efforts to sign Manchester City star Leroy Sane at the end of the season are 'stalling', say SportBild as relayed via iMiaSanMia, due to an inability to agree a fee.

Bayern's well-publicised wish to sign Sane began last summer, and was seemingly only scuppered by the player's injury sustained in the Community Shield success against Liverpool.

Sane returned to action for the first time on Monday night in the 5-0 defeat of Burnley. Bayern Munich have maintained their interest throughout and have opened negotiations with City about a transfer fee.

However, SportBild have reiterated earlier reports by stating that the Bundesliga champions are unwilling to pay any more than €40m for Sane.

That has, unsurprisingly, been dismissed by City as an offer unworthy of consideration. Although Sane's contract only has one year left and he could leave as a free agent next summer, his value is undoubtedly higher than Bayern's estimation.

Therefore, SportBild say that the talks between the clubs are 'stalling' with neither at the moment prepared to budge. However, it is likely that Bayern will come to their senses and a compromise will be reached, with it in both club's interests to ultimately do so.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra