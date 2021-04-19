Man City and Chelsea 'backed into a corner' over European Super League stance

Manchester City and Chelsea were ultimately 'backed into a corner' on Friday regarding the European Super League plans, according to emerging details on Sunday night.

The two aforementioned clubs were among six Premier League sides to officially announce their involvement in a new Super League - funded by US-banking giant JP Morgan, and managed by top officials at the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in chairman and vice-chair positions.

According to the information of Mike Keegan of the Mail, Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City have been described as being 'backed into a corner' on Friday, over the plans surrounding the formation of a European Super League.

Keegan continues by stating that neither club’s ownership needs the additional money, which is plainly obvious given the financial backing both clubs have at their disposal. The report suggests that the 'threat, prospect, and fear of being left behind' is thought to have been 'central to their thinking' when adding their names to the 12 founding members of the ESL.

Additional information on Monday suggests that staff at Manchester City are now expecting communication from the powers-that-be or the senior figures at the football club today. It is suggested that this message is likely to be that the club felt they had 'little option' other than to join the 12 in the European Super League.

At this stage, there has been very little in the way of communication from Manchester City in regards to their decision to join the new competition other than an official club statement that was released prior to midnight on Sunday night.

The statement from the Etihad club closed with, "The Club's inclusion in the Super League will be an immediate focus for its continued engagement with supporters and other important stakeholders."

However fans across social media will have been swift to pick up on the fact that it also included a quote from Joel Glazer - the co-chairman of city 'rivals' Manchester United and vice-chairman of the Super League.

