Man City And Chelsea Competing For Less Prize Money In The Champions League Final

Man City and Chelsea will be competing for less prize money in the Champions League final later this month, according to Matt Hughes at MailOnline Sport.

UEFA’s prize pot has been reduced owing to costs incurred in moving the match from Istanbul to Porto at short notice.

Whilst Bayern Munich raked in £112 million in bonus and broadcast revenue for winning last year’s Champions League, it is anticipated that the final sum will be significantly less for City should they emerge victorious on 29th May.

Additional costs to UEFA have come in the form of hiring Porto’s Estadio do Dragao and operating a Covid-secure bubble in Portugal, as well as paying compensation to the Turkish Football Federation who missed out on hosting the final for the second successive year.

The move is expected to affect all clubs who participated in this year's competition, with payments now set to be reduced across the board.

The game between the two sides was meant to be played in Istanbul, but after consultation with UEFA after a COVID-19 outbreak in Turkey, the game was moved to Portugal.

