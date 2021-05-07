Man City and Chelsea Fans Suffer Major Setback in Champions League Final Attendance Hopes Following Government Decision

The UK Government has placed Turkey on its 'red list' for travel, amid growing concerns over the escalating Coronavirus situation in the country, which will now cause significant issues for Manchester City and Chelsea in their hopes of having fans in attendance at the UEFA Champions League final.

In a public address on Friday evening, the Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps confirmed that Turkey, along with the likes of the Maldives and Nepal, had been included on the UK's 'red list'.

Shapps reiterated during the broadcasted conference that the countries named on the list "should not be visited, except in the most extreme circumstances" - which will now cause a major headache for UEFA, Manchester City, and Chelsea, who had all been hoping to have in excess of 4,000 travelling supporters at the showpiece Champions League final on May 29th.

Speaking directly on the issue of the Champions League final and what the new red list means for the event, Shapps said, "Fans should not travel to Turkey. The FA are in discussions with UEFA on this. We are very open to hosting the final, but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA."

Following the announcement at just after 5PM, it was revealed in an exclusive report from Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph that the UK Government was now in talks with the Football Association and UEFA over bringing the Champions League final to England.

As previously reported by Sky Sports earlier this week, the Telegraph have also stated that Aston Villa and Villa Park would be 'willing to step in' to host the Champions League final if asked.

However, and as previously reported by Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett this week, there are doubts about how much work would be required to bring it up to the standard required by UEFA - with what Dorsett described as 'massive changes' required to the press box, media facilities, and camera positions.

Rumsby of the Telegraph suggests that another option would be Tottenham Hotspur's stadium.

Prior to Chelsea's win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night, the plan from UEFA was for both participating teams to be allocated 4,000 tickets each, with the remaining tickets allocated to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

However, the new information and restrictions outlined by the Government on Friday all-but ends such hopes, unless the game is relocated to England whereby fans could attend under current guidelines in the country.

