Man City and Fernandinho Make Major Decision On His Future After Offers From South America and Europe

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has made a decision along with the club to stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of the current season, with his existing deal set to expire in the coming weeks, according to the latest emerging information.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has made a decision along with the club to stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of the current season, with his existing deal set to expire in the coming weeks, according to the latest emerging information.

The Brazilian midfielder, despite turning 36 years-old this year, has been instrumental to some of Pep Guardiola's sides most impressive performances this season - a campaign that has put the Blues within touching distance of three trophies.

However, there had been growing doubts over whether Fernandinho would remain beyond this season, with significant interest from South America and Europe possibly attracting him in the final few years of his professional playing career.

READ MORE: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher name Man City stars for awards

READ MORE: Man City offering 'very strong interest' in Serie A star

According to the information of Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Fernandinho is now expected to extend his terms into what will be his ninth season in the Premier League, since making the switch from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013.

Despite the Brazilian midfielder extending his stay at the club, McGrath reports that Manchester City remain in the market for a long-term replacement for him - even with Rodrigo being signed from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

However, McGrath reiterates that Etihad officials are unlikely to exercise their buy-back option for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz - should Fernandinho do as expected and extend his stay in Sky Blue.

READ MORE: Sergio Aguero prepared to take salary cut to secure move

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho tried to 'pull strings' to sign now Man City star

As suggested by various other reports from across Europe and in Brazil, the Telegraph have reported that Fernandinho received offers from South America and Europe over a pre-contract and was 'torn' over his next move.

Despite the offers on the table, it is claimed that Fernandinho feels he has more years at the top level - hence the interest in extending his stay by what is expected to be a further 12 months at Manchester City.

In recent days, and possibly aligning with the suggestion that the Etihad club remain in the market for a long-term successor to Fernandinho, Manchester City have been linked with the likes of Declan Rice and Yves Bissouma from the Premier League - with the latter reportedly indicating a desire to leave Brighton following interest from Arsenal and Liverpool too.

Along with a defensive midfielder, there is a feeling in some quarters that Manchester City will also look to recruit at left-back, while their hunt for a successor to the outgoing Sergio Aguero continues, with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland looking less likely than was previous reported.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra