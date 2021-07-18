Man City and Juventus 'Talking' Over Transfer - Player Requests Move via Agent Conversation

Manchester City and Juventus are 'talking' over the possibility of securing a transfer for Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, according to the latest information.

The former Palmeiras frontman has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium for several months now, and with Manchester City looking to secure funding for a move for Harry Kane, a transfer would likely suit all parties.

Gabriel Jesus had a difficult 2020/2021 season, and failed to nail down a spot in Pep Guardiola's first-choice starting XI, even during times when Sergio Aguero was not fully fit.

The Catalan boss ultimately opted for a false nine system on various occasions, including in big games in the run to the Champions League final, further highlighting the lack of faith in Jesus on the biggest of stages.

Earlier this week, sources in Italy had reported that Juventus had proposed to sign Gabriel Jesus on an initial loan deal from Manchester City, including a 'steep loan fee', with an option to buy on a permanent deal next summer.

However, the same report from Calciomercato also claimed that Manchester City wanted to make money on the Brazil international ‘immediately’, and would like to make between €60 million and €65 million through a sale.

Contacts between the two clubs have this week been confirmed by Ahsan Naeem, who also revealed that Gabriel Jesus himself is in favour of a move and has informed his agent of his wish.

Speaking to Steven Mcinerney, Naeem explained, "It's true - City and Juventus are talking... So, I imagine it'll happen, that's my honest gut feeling right now. If the two clubs are talking, then it means that Juventus are serious. From what I've been told, Jesus wants to move and his agent has told City that."

Manchester City will be hoping to secure a transfer before the start of the Premier League season, with pep Guardiola's side set to travel to Tottenham on the opening day - which in turn, may encourage Daniel Levy and co to keep hold of Harry Kane until after that game has passed.

On the Jack Grealish front, there is still very much a belief that should Manchester City want to sign the Aston Villa man in addition to Harry Kane, then sales must be made in order to secure the sufficient finances.

It has been widely reported that Manchester City could reach £100 million before they look to sell a first-team star, with the likes of Lukas Nmecha, Jack Harrison, Pedro Porro, and Ivan Ilic all moving on this summer, in addition to the sell-on fee from Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United.

