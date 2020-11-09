SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City and Liverpool  'renew interest' in Crystal Palace forward - Bayern Munich have 'monitored' player

Adam Booker

The Mail have reported that Manchester City and Liverpool have both 'renewed their interest' in Crystal Palace and England youth forward, Zion Atta. 

The 15 year-old has also been 'monitored' by a number of German clubs, namely Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg.

More and more young English talents are heading to Germany where they seemingly have a better chance to play first team football than in the Premier League - however, this is believed to have come about as a result of Jadon Sancho's meteoric rise in the game. 

However, over the past summer 90Min had reported that Atta would likely commit his future to Crystal Palace, and brush aside interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The youngster, who signed for Palace from Millwall aged 13 for £60,000 has continued his impressive development in the Palace set-up.

crystal-palace-v-oxford-united-pre-season-friendly
(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Mail adds that the restrictions Brexit will impose on signing youth players from non-UK countries has made clubs such as Manchester City focus more on homegrown talent - with Atta one of the names attracting the most interest. 

However, the youngster, who is currently part of the England Under-16 squad, could choose a different path in his international future - Atta is eligible to represent Italy and the Ivory Coast.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juventus are 'really interested' in Man City midfielder - uncertainty about 'persuading' player

According to the latest claims from Italy, Juventus are 'really interested' in Manchester City's poster boy of their academy to date - Phil Foden. Yes, you really did read that right.

Freddie Pye

Which Man City players have been selected for international duty?

So there goes another portion of club football and it's time to turn our attentions to a two-week period of international football, and for Manchester City fans, there's certainly plenty to keep your eyes on.

Freddie Pye

"It is not a good result!" - Man City star reflects on Sunday's draw against Liverpool

A stunning equaliser from Gabriel Jesus helped Manchester City avoid defeat in their crucial Premier League match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

HANKU

Barcelona plot ambitious January bid for Man City player - expectation that it will be turned down

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has informed Barcelona of his 'total predisposition' to rejoin the club either in January or next summer, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Harry Winters

by

Lola-Visser

Phil Foden to see wages triple as part of an improved contract

Claims from two separate reports have suggested that Manchester City sensation Phil Foden is in line to agree to a new contract at the club early next year.

Harry Winters

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mahrez in the mud? Our penalty curse returns? Jesus the saviour. Here are five things we learned after Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining encounter to share the points on Sunday afternoon.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola singles out two Man City stars for praise after draw against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola singled out two key Manchester City stars during his post-match media duties on Sunday night, following their performances in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola makes bold demand after Man City draw against Liverpool

Manchester City’s Premier League clash Liverpool ended in a 1-1- draw at the Etihad Stadium, but Pep Guardiola remained agitated long after the final whistle.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola expected to make decision on Man City future in the next three months

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will make a decision regarding his future in January, according to reports from the Mail.

Harry Winters

Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Both sides share the spoils in this hard-fought contest that ended in a score draw. Here's how we rated City's players...

richarddugdale