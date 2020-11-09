Man City and Liverpool  'renew interest' in Crystal Palace forward - Bayern Munich have 'monitored' player

The Mail have reported that Manchester City and Liverpool have both 'renewed their interest' in Crystal Palace and England youth forward, Zion Atta.

The 15 year-old has also been 'monitored' by a number of German clubs, namely Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach and Augsburg.

More and more young English talents are heading to Germany where they seemingly have a better chance to play first team football than in the Premier League - however, this is believed to have come about as a result of Jadon Sancho's meteoric rise in the game.

However, over the past summer 90Min had reported that Atta would likely commit his future to Crystal Palace, and brush aside interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The youngster, who signed for Palace from Millwall aged 13 for £60,000 has continued his impressive development in the Palace set-up.

The Mail adds that the restrictions Brexit will impose on signing youth players from non-UK countries has made clubs such as Manchester City focus more on homegrown talent - with Atta one of the names attracting the most interest.

However, the youngster, who is currently part of the England Under-16 squad, could choose a different path in his international future - Atta is eligible to represent Italy and the Ivory Coast.

