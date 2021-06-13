Sports Illustrated home
Man City and Portugal’s Joao Cancelo Tests Positive For Covid-19

Manchester City and Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19.
First reports of the story emerged from Portuguese news outlet Record, and since have been confirmed and made official by Portugal themselves.

Joao Cancelo will now be replaced by Diogo Dalot in the Portugal squad for the upcoming European Championship group stage games, as the Manchester City defender isolates following his positive Covid-19 test result.

According to the UEFA protocol for the European Championships, players like Joao Cancelo can be replaced before the first game o the tournament if they test positive for Covid-19. 

However, and importantly, it is stated that players cannot go back in the squad, even when they next test negative.

The versatile City full-back was expected to play a major part in Portugal’s pursuit of retaining their European Championships trophy, and his exit from the team’s camp due to his positive Coronavirus case will be a major blow from a tactical perspective too.

Portugal have what is arguably the toughest group at the European Championships, while they open up their account at the tournament with a clash against Hungary on Tuesday afternoon.

The game against Hungary will then be followed up by significantly more challenging and exciting prospects against both Germany and France in consecutive matches.

In the moments that followed the official confirmation, Cancelo posted a fitting message on his Instagram, highlighting his desire to keep moving forward and working hard.

