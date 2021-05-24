Man City Announce Club's Goal of the Season

Manchester City have confirmed the winner of the club's Goal of the Season award from the 2020/2021 campaign.

After his spectacular back-heel volley against Newcastle United at St James' Park this month, Ferran Torres has been confirmed as the recipient as the Nissan Goal of the Season award by the club.

Speaking to the official club channels after receiving the award, the young Spanish international discussed a number of topics including the goal itself, as well as his start to life at Manchester City and his best position at the club.

On the goal, Torres explained, "I honestly think it was a very beautiful goal. When I did it, I was not imagining that it could be so beautiful. It was when I saw the replay when I realised, and I'm very happy to have been given this award, and I hope I could score some more beauties like that in the future."

"I don't think I ever scored a goal like that before. It came from a set piece, which is something we work on. I always like to move to the near post and I just did it. As I said, never did it before."

"It was something instinctive, I didn't think about kicking the ball that way it just went that way and the ball went it, it was a goal. Thanks to that I have received this prize," the former Valencia man said.

Following a blistering start to the season and a continued role in the campaign for Pep Guardiola's squad, Ferran Torres reiterated his delight at life so far at Manchester City.

He said, "I'm very happy. When I arrived here at City I already knew that it's one of the greatest clubs in the world that has to fight for everything but it couldn't just be words, you need to fight to achieve it. Now we want to put the icing on the cake at the Champions League final."

Torres was also asked where he believed was his best position under Pep Guardiola, after a season that has seen him operate all across an attacking three - including at striker, where many Manchester City fans have been impressed.

Torres explained, "To be honest, I don't know. When I first came, I started to play on the right. Afterwards, due to the circumstances, I played as a striker. I have also learned playing on the left, so now I feel comfortable playing in any of the three positions up front."

