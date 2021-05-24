Man City Announce Club's Player of the Season

Manchester City have confirmed the winner of their Player of the Season award, following Sunday night's Premier League trophy celebrations at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese international has been instrumental to every ounce of Manchester City's on-field success so far this season, revolutionising the back four and revitalising a number of players simply through his leadership and presence.

Upon receiving the award, Ruben Dias stressed how pleased he was, but did not want to take sole credit for the achievement - as he usually does, further emphasising his leadership trait.

Dias explained, "I'm very pleased, obviously. But I won't by any chance let go that I'm only here and I'm only receiving this, because we won the Premier League, we won the Carabao Cup, and we're in the final of the Champions League."

"On that, the big credit goes to my teammates. Especially because I'm a defender, and for a defender to win this, it needs to be mainly because of the team. So, a big thanks to all of my teammates."

For the first time this season, Ruben Dias played in front of an Etihad Stadium crowd on Sunday afternoon when Manchester City lifted the Premier League crown in front of 10,000 supporters.

On the return of fans, Dias explained, "I've said many times before, when we went out to warm-up in the Carabao Cup final, just by going in to the warm-up and feeling the heat, feeling the noise - you feel like a football player."

"I'm really, really looking forward to having that warmth whenever you go on the pitch, and to hear them scream!"

Such has been his importance to the squad this season, Ruben Dias is set to register over 50 games by the time the Champions League has come to a conclusion on Saturday night.

On this impressive feat, Dias simply expressed, "Feel good, feel fresh. Ready for more."

We'd like to congratulate Ruben Dias on not only receiving the Manchester City Player of the Season award, but also a fantastic campaign as a whole.

