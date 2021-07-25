Man City Announce Coaching Structure Changes For 2021/2022 Campaign

Manchester City have set out the coaching structure for their Elite Development Squad and U-18 side ahead of the new season.

The Premier League champions have appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as their EDS coach with former boss Enzo Maresca confirming his move to Serie A outfit Parma this summer.

The 42 year-old, who operated as a defensive midfielder during his time as a player, left Rochdale in June following the club's relegation from League One.

The Irish manager will be assisted by Danny Murphy, who will continue his role that he played under Maresca last term. Murphy played in central midfielder during his playing days, and won the UEFA Cup, League Cup and FA Cup with Liverpool in 2001.

Furthermore, Ben Wilkinson has been appointed head coach of the U-18 side after it was confirmed that Carlos Vicens has been promoted to the first-team setup by Pep Guardiola earlier this month.

Vicens, who joined City in 2017 and has risen through the academy ranks, will help the Catalan work on set-pieces whilst providing valuable insight into talents emerging from the youth teams.

The 38-year-old spent his playing career as a midfielder, and with former set-piece specialist Nicolas Jover set to part ways with City, the former U-12 assistant coach is expected to work alongside Rodolfo Borrell, Juanma Lillo, Carles Planchart and Lorenzo Buenaventura under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola.

Calum McFarlane has been appointed as Wilkinson's assistant, with the former Kinetic Academy coach set to take replace Darren Hughes, who will serve as the U-16 head coach.

Following the confirmation of the Sky Blues' academy management structure, academy director Jason Wilcox said: “We are delighted to confirm Brian (Barry-Murphy), Ben (Wilkinson), Calum (McFarlane) and Darren (Hughes) in their new roles," as quoted by the club's official website.

"It will further help us build on our academy ethos of developing and nurturing exciting and young footballers. We wish them all the very best of luck.”

