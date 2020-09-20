Man City announce new captain and vice-captain

Fernandinho has been chosen by the players and staff at Manchester City to be the club's permanent captain for the 2020/21 season; with Kevin De Bruyne selected as vice-captain.

The decision was made this week after last season's captain, David Silva, joined Real Sociedad after over 10 years of service in Manchester. As usual under the reign of Pep Guardiola, the players and staff voted amongst themselves.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has appeared 314 times for the Blues, scoring 23 goals, assisting 26 times and winning nine major trophies. Here's what Guardiola had to say on the appointment:

"Players and staff vote on the captains. He [Fernandinho] will be good, as he always has done since I met him. Sometimes I have captains, it doesn’t matter with the armband, being the first captain, he always leads in the bad moments.

We decided in the locker room, the players, the backroom staff, we decided that Fernandinho is Man City captain and I am more than delighted with that.”

Kevin De Bruyne also being made vice-captain accelerates the thoughts that the Belgian could be made the club's permanent captain in the near future.

-----

