Man City announce one addition to their latest Champions League squad

Jack Walker

Ahead of Friday's clash with Real Madrid, Manchester City have submitted their updated 25-man squad for the Champions League, which features a shock inclusion.

Up to three alterations to the squad were permitted for remaining clubs, and with the departure of loanee Scott Carson - as well as mounting concerns over the fitness of Claudio Bravo - young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been added.

This hopefully ensures there is enough goalkeeping cover; thereby avoiding a potential repeat of Kyle Walker's heroics between the posts.

manchester-city-v-everton-fc-premier-league-2
(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Ireland youth international Gavin Bazunu (18) has been involved in first-team training since the season resumed. The shot-stopper rose to prominence in Ireland playing regularly for Shamrock Rovers aged just 16, attracting the interest of Manchester City, who took the young prospect to the Etihad in February of 2019. Bazunu has since been capped by Ireland at U21 level.

Encouragingly - despite his injury - Sergio Aguero has been included, with hopes that he can contribute in the later stages of the competition, should City make it to Lisbon.

Here is the updated Man City Champions League squad in full:

Ederson, Bravo, Bazunu; Walker, Stones, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Otamendi, Garcia; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero.

-----

