Man City are confident they have 'irrefutable evidence' to present in Monday's CAS appeal

Manchester City are confident that they have 'irrefutable evidence' to present to CAS in Monday's appeal against their two-year European ban, according to the Telegraph.

Earlier this year, the Premier League champions were struck by UEFA with a two-year ban from all European competition, as well as a £25 million fine, for breaches of Financial FairPlay by overstating the value of the club's sponsorship revenues between 2012 and 2016.

However, according to the Telegraph on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City are confident they have “irrefutable evidence” to present on Monday in their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. It was also revealed by the Telegraph that the enmity between City and Uefa was shown in a series of letters, when Europe’s governing body was accused of leaking information over the breaking financial fair play rules.

Manchester City Chief Executive, Ferran Soriano has always stated his confidence in overturning the ban or reducing at a very minimum, and addressed players the day after UEFA's punishment was handed down, informing Pep Guardiola's squad they will 'fight to prove their innocence'.

The appeal process over the next three days starting Monday is also claimed to have a 'rare level of secrecy' - there will be an undisclosed location for the appeal hearing by video conference link connecting lawyers in Switzerland and England. In addition, the identities of the three CAS judges have also been protected.

