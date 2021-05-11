Sports Illustrated home
Man City Begin Hunt For Long-Term Fernandinho Replacement - Main Target Mentioned

Manchester City are set to begin looking for a long term replacement for midfield general Fernandinho, who recently turned 36-years-old, regardless of the future surrounding the club captain.
Manchester City are set to begin looking for a long term replacement for midfield general Fernandinho, who recently turned 36-years-old, regardless of the future surrounding the club captain.

While the Brazilian has remained near the peak of his powers for Pep Guardiola this season, even this late into his career, the club will look to bring in a long term successor to the midfielder - aligning itself with the usual expected levels of preparation and planning.

Recent reports have stated that 36-year-old will sign a new deal to extend his current Manchester City contract to instead expire at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Despite that, Manchester City have retained an interest in Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to the reporting of The Telegraph's Mike McGrath. The 23-year-old has massively impressed this season as the deep lying playmaker for the Serie A side.

"I don’t know if this will be my last year here or what the future holds for me," Locatelli said recently amid public interest from the Premier League club.

He continued, "Playing abroad is an option for me and at the moment I’m not excluding anything.”

Reports out of Italy have claimed that Sassuolo would likely require a fee in the range of €40 million to let their promising young midfielder go. Along with Manchester City, Juventus are also said to be interested in securing the talents of the Italian midfielder. 

