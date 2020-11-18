SI.com
Man City begin search for next manager, despite potential Pep Guardiola extension - two key names identified

Nathan Allen

Manchester City have started the search for their potential next manager, whether Pep Guardiola leaves at the end of the season or not.

According to reports by Goal, the club already have two names in mind. Mauricio Pochettino, who's been out of a job since being sacked by Tottenham, is one of the reported candidates, while RB Leipzig's in-demand young coach Julian Nagelsmann is another name Manchester City are reportedly looking at. 

Pochettino received universal acclaim during his spell at Tottenham for guiding the club to consistently high league positions despite a relatively low transfer budget, as well as his impact on the performances of players including Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Kyle Walker, Christian Eriksen, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and many others.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann (33) is making a name for himself in German football. A successful spell at Hoffenheim saw him become the youngest manager in Bundesliga history at just 28 years-old, and he took the club to the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time ever. His impressive results earned him a job in charge of Die Roten Bullen.

However, it still hasn't been decided whether Pep Guardiola will extend his contract past the end of the current season, when it expires after his fifth year at Manchester City. The club are said to be 'hopeful' he will stay longer - but any extension is likely to be no more than twelve months. 

This is because the 49-year-old is conscious of the fact that the players will need to be constantly reinvigorated with new ideas and innovations if they are to avoid getting stale and experiencing a serious decline in both performances and league position. 

Pep Guardiola has delivered two league titles in just four full seasons at Manchester City - longer than he has ever stayed on as manager of any other football team. The Catalan legend has been consistently linked with jobs at Barcelona, Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain, and has said in the past that he would like to coach an international side later in his career.

