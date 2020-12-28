NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City believe increased infections linked to Arsenal visit last week

Manchester City believe that the increase infections amongst the first-team squad can be linked back to their visit to London last week, for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, according to new reports.
Manchester City believe that the increase infections amongst the first-team squad can be linked back to their visit to London last week, for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, according to new reports.

Pep Guardiola's side visited the capital to take on Mikel Arteta's men at the Emirates Stadium for a Carabao Cup fixture that saw the Blues come out on top comfortably courtesy of a 4-1 victory.

However, the stay in the capital, which involved a stop over at a London hotel, is believed by the club to have been directly linked to the outbreak of Covid-19 among the first-team's secure bubble.

This information comes from Sam Matterface of TalkSport, who wrote on Twitter: "City believe the increase in infections can be traced back to a stay in London last week..."

Manchester City were forced to claim a postponement of their upcoming game against Everton, along with the full support of the Merseyside club and the Premier League, on Monday evening following a number of positive Covid-19 cases that came from a round of testing ahead of the game on the same morning.

No names or specific numbers have been released by the club, however certain names may come to light over the course of the next few days. There are beliefs in some corners that five first-team players, adding to Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker who were confirmed cases on Christmas Day, have tested positive.

