Man City believe midfielder can be 'moulded' into 'perfect Guardiola player' - admits to watching Fernandinho and Sergio Busquets

Manchester City youngster Romeo Lavia has opened up on his ambitions about breaking into the Etihad first-team squad, with there being a belief in some corners that the teenager can be 'moulded' into the perfect Pep Guardiola player.
The central midfield man joined Manchester City from Belgian side RSC Anderlecht in the summer of 2020 and has already left quite the impression on academy staff.

At his current age of only 17 years-old, Romeo Lavia played a key role in Manchester City’s Under-23 squad winning the Premier League 2 title.

Many feel the youngster could be on the verge of making a transition up to training with Pep Guardiola’s first team, despite his age.

The 17-year-old has this week opened up on his ambition in the game, and admitted to some of the key influences on his style of play.

"I’ve watched a lot of Fernandinho and [Sergio] Busquets,” Lavia said during an exclusive interview with Jonathan Smith of Goal.

He continued, “Those two have dominated the game as defensive midfielders. I’ve looked at them a lot.”

The youngster feels that he is in the perfect place to continue to develop. 

“It’s a really good club, with a good academy, top players and the people around to help you.” He said. “Obviously my team-mates have got experience - some of them have trained with the first team. They’ve helped me a lot and I’ll keep learning.”

Lavia will continue to train with the Manchester City academy, however Pep Guardiola is said to be a keen admirer of the youngster, and unsurprisingly so given his importance to the academy set-up and his impressive reading of the game.

If Lavia is able to replicate the staggering heights of his influences when embedded into the first-team set-up, then he could find himself breaking into the matchday squad before he knows it such is Pep Guardiola's level of faith in academy talents.

