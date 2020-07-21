Man City believe top six side were the 'driving force' behind the 'hateful eight'

As the fall-out following Manchester City’s successful appeal to overturn a two-year Champions League ban continues, the Daily Mail has reported that officials at the club believe Arsenal were the club behind eight of the league’s twenty sides who wrote to the Swiss court back in March.

After UEFA charged Manchester City for what they considered at the time to be a 'serious breach' of Financial Fair Play, it emerged that eight of the then top-ten, excluding Sheffield United, had taken it upon themselves to use the same law firm to send letters to CAS to try and prevent City from potentially 'staying' their ban for the 2020/21 season.

Since, the idea of this 'hateful eight' has emerged as hierarchies and managers of other top sides voiced their anger and frustrations at the award of the court, this has lead to a bitter rift between City and notably the rest of the traditional 'top-six' emerging.

And, despite Mikel Arteta being one of a few to side with City when asked about the outcome of the appeal last the week, the Mail have reported that City officials think the Gunner’s were the driving force behind the revolt against City by the 'hateful eight.'

A club source said: “If they spent as much time sorting their own house out instead of having a go at us, they might not be 10th,” in regards to the suggestion that Arsenal instigated the actions of teams including United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs.

If Arsenal did lead the surprising revolt, it wouldn’t be the first time this season in which City officials have been angered by the North London club’s actions. Back in December the club were reportedly annoyed by the way in which Arsenal went about approaching Mikel Arteta for the vacant managers job after pictures emerged of Arsenal officials at Arteta’s home, despite having not made contact with City around employing the then assistant head coach.

