City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City believe top six side were the 'driving force' behind the 'hateful eight'

Harry Winters

As the fall-out following Manchester City’s successful appeal to overturn a two-year Champions League ban continues, the Daily Mail has reported that officials at the club believe Arsenal were the club behind eight of the league’s twenty sides who wrote to the Swiss court back in March.

After UEFA charged Manchester City for what they considered at the time to be a 'serious breach' of Financial Fair Play, it emerged that eight of the then top-ten, excluding Sheffield United, had taken it upon themselves to use the same law firm to send letters to CAS to try and prevent City from potentially 'staying' their ban for the 2020/21 season.

Since, the idea of this 'hateful eight' has emerged as hierarchies and managers of other top sides voiced their anger and frustrations at the award of the court, this has lead to a bitter rift between City and notably the rest of the traditional 'top-six' emerging.

GettyImages-1178124413

And, despite Mikel Arteta being one of a few to side with City when asked about the outcome of the appeal last the week, the Mail have reported that City officials think the Gunner’s were the driving force behind the revolt against City by the 'hateful eight.'

A club source said: “If they spent as much time sorting their own house out instead of having a go at us, they might not be 10th,” in regards to the suggestion that Arsenal instigated the actions of teams including United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs.

If Arsenal did lead the surprising revolt, it wouldn’t be the first time this season in which City officials have been angered by the North London club’s actions. Back in December the club were reportedly annoyed by the way in which Arsenal went about approaching Mikel Arteta for the vacant managers job after pictures emerged of Arsenal officials at Arteta’s home, despite having not made contact with City around employing the then assistant head coach. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City inform Napoli of intent for Kalidou Koulibaly - first signs of 'concrete interest' shown

Manchester City have shown their first signs of 'concrete interest' for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Premier League side prepared to bid €65 million for the Senegalese international, according to reports from Italy.

Freddie Pye

Man City could be willing to spend as much as £300 million on new signings this summer

Pep Guardiola's side may be willing to spend as much as £300 million on some much-needed new players this summer.

Nathan Allen

Man City have 'showed interest' in €75 million La Liga defender - Liverpool also interested

As Manchester City continue their search for a new defender, the 'strength' showed by Sevilla’s centre-back Diego Carlos in games has lead to the Blues showing an interest.

Harry Winters

Man City 'close' to completing £35 million deal to sign Premier League defender

Manchester City are on the verge of finalising a £35m deal to sign Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, according to the Guardian.

markgough96

'I know the people of Barcelona or Juventus' - Agent of Man City star hints at exit amid rumours of a new contract

Kevin de Bruyne's agent has spoken about the possibility of the Belgian midfielder leaving in the future - but has reiterated the player's happiness at Man City.

markgough96

Agent of Serie A star set for showdown talks with club as Man City struggle to agree fee

Fali Ramadani, the agent of Kalidou Koulibaly, is set to hold talks with Napoli as City's interest intensifies in spite of a failure to agree a transfer fee.

markgough96

"It's not easy for me to talk about this!" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Watford)

After a disappointing FA Cup Semi-Final loss to Arsenal on Sunday, attentions turn to the final two fixtures in the Premier League before the all important Round of 16 Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Freddie Pye

Man City have 'made contact' with Atletico Madrid star valued at €100m

Manchester City are targeting a number of centre-backs, and recently 'made contact' with Atletico Madrid in regards to José Gimenez.

markgough96

A Week in the City - A Good Day for Football

Manchester City were not once given the presumption of innocence, not even when facing one of the most corrupt organisations in the sport.

Joe Butterfield

The Big Match Preview: Watford vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City will look to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 defeat at Wembley on the weekend as they travel to Vicarage Road to face relegation-threatened Watford.

Danny Lardner