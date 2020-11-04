Man City board 'convinced' on transfer window bargain - player 'wants to become top player for the future'

Opinions on Ferran Torres from people on the Manchester City board have come to light courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, with unnamed members 'convinced' that the youngster was the bargain of the transfer window after his stunning start to life at the Etihad.

Since signing from Valencia in the early weeks of the summer transfer window for an initial fee believed to be in the region of around €23 million, the Spanish winger has proven to be quite an asset to Pep Guardiola. With injuries being sustained in the forward department in the opening months of the new season, Torres has been converted to a striking role, in which he has starred.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of his 'Here We Go Podcast', people from the Manchester City board say the club have a 'fantastic player' in Ferran Torres - a player they state is not only a 'good guy', but also one who is 'focused on football', and 'wants to become a top player for the future'. It was further revealed by Fabrizio Romano that they are 'convinced' he was the 'bargain of the transfer window'.

In what has been a very impressive three games in the striker role for the Foios-born star, City have been able to regain form in the absence of their two natural strikers. Torres' goal on Tuesday night against Olympiacos meant he became the third youngest player to score in four consecutive Champions League appearances behind Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

However, with the return of Gabriel Jesus on Tuesday night, it is expected that Ferran Torres will return to his natural winger position. Some fans are still suggesting that while the Brazilian forward regains fitness, Torres should retain his starting berth at striker for the clash with Liverpool on Sunday, and with the unpredictability of Pep Guardiola being commonly known, who knows what to expect?

