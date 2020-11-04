SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City board 'convinced' on transfer window bargain - player 'wants to become top player for the future'

Freddie Pye

Opinions on Ferran Torres from people on the Manchester City board have come to light courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, with unnamed members 'convinced' that the youngster was the bargain of the transfer window after his stunning start to life at the Etihad.

Since signing from Valencia in the early weeks of the summer transfer window for an initial fee believed to be in the region of around €23 million, the Spanish winger has proven to be quite an asset to Pep Guardiola. With injuries being sustained in the forward department in the opening months of the new season, Torres has been converted to a striking role, in which he has starred.

According to Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of his 'Here We Go Podcast', people from the Manchester City board say the club have a 'fantastic player' in Ferran Torres - a player they state is not only a 'good guy', but also one who is 'focused on football', and 'wants to become a top player for the future'. It was further revealed by Fabrizio Romano that they are 'convinced' he was the 'bargain of the transfer window'.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-olympiakos

In what has been a very impressive three games in the striker role for the Foios-born star, City have been able to regain form in the absence of their two natural strikers. Torres' goal on Tuesday night against Olympiacos meant he became the third youngest player to score in four consecutive Champions League appearances behind Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

However, with the return of Gabriel Jesus on Tuesday night, it is expected that Ferran Torres will return to his natural winger position. Some fans are still suggesting that while the Brazilian forward regains fitness, Torres should retain his starting berth at striker for the clash with Liverpool on Sunday, and with the unpredictability of Pep Guardiola being commonly known, who knows what to expect?

manchester-city-v-olympiacos-fc-group-c-uefa-champions-league copy

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City dressing room confrontation revealed - player firmly denies allegations

As per a report from the Athletic on Sunday evening, details of a confrontation involving several senior Manchester City players and Riyad Mahrez were revealed, despite the player denying such reports on multiple occasions.

Freddie Pye

by

Nelson Mandela

Man City 'in talks' with Bundesliga midfielder's agent over summer move - pair have a 'good relationship'

Manchester City are in talks with the agent of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium next summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Freddie Pye

by

hiddysonday

Ajax player admits Man City are "favourite club" after revealing his "dream" is to play in England

Ajax defender Edson Álvarez has revealed that it is his "dream" to play in England, with Manchester City his "favourite club"

markgough96

"On Sunday I believe I can play more." - Key Man City striker gives an update on his fitness ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus believes he 'can play more' on Sunday after returning to action in Tuesday night's Champions League victory against Olympiakos.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola 'convinced' new signing can 'mark a new era' at the club

Pep Guardiola is 'convinced' new signing Ferran Torres can 'mark a new era' at the club after a string of impressive performances in recent weeks.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos (Champions League)

Manchester City made it three wins from three in the Champions League last night as they convincingly beat Olympiakos 3-0. Here's five things we learned from the game...

harryasiddall

Man City could battle PSG for former Arsenal midfielder displaying 'exponential growth' in Serie A this season

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato claims that AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer (22), is attracting interest from Man City and PSG.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Olympiacos (Champions League)

Manchester City eased past Greek champions Olympiacos as Pep’s side secured their third Champions League victory of the campaign. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

A changed back-line! - Manchester City vs Olympiakos (Team News)

Manchester City are set to take on Greek side Olympiakos tonight in their 3rd group stage game in this seasons Champions League.

harryasiddall

Man City to make two stars “highest paid in Premier League” with contract negotiations ongoing

According to the latest reports, Manchester City are prepared to make both Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne the highest paid players in the Premier League – as talks with the players' representatives are ongoing.

Sam Puddephatt