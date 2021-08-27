Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo Links Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about the club's interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, with City having suffered defeat in their pursuit of Harry Kane, who confirmed on Wednesday that he is staying at Tottenham this summer.

After enduring an unconvincing start to the fresh campaign, the Manchester outfit, who have already broken their transfer record by securing the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million this month, are keen to add a recognised striker to the ranks before the summer transfer window shuts on August 31.

Owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, City, alongside Manchester United, have emerged as a possible destination for Ronaldo, who is set to leave Juventus, as confirmed by Massimiliano Allegri in a recent press-conference.

Previewing City's tie against Mikel Arteta side's at the weekend, Guardiola said: "I cannot say much. Harry Kane announced (that he) continues at his club, (an) exceptional club like Tottenham.

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) was at Juventus, I think, a Juventus player. Only (thing) I can say (is) that (with) three or four days left in the transfer window, everything can happen.

"In my personal view, there are few players, (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi included, that they decide where they are going to play. They are the leading role in the negotiations. Right now, I'm delighted with the squad we have and we'll stay the same."

It was reported on Friday that Ronaldo is nearing a move to the Etihad Stadium, with just a transfer fee to be agreed upon by City and Juventus, as it has been said that the deal could even be completed for less than £25 million.

After a flurry of quick events in recent days, Ronaldo is ready to fly to England in these next hours and seal a move to City, who are prepared to submit an official offer to Juventus for the ex-Manchester United talisman.

City are working to sanction the sales of a few key stars before proceeding with their pursuit of Ronaldo, who is entering the final year of his contract in Turin.

