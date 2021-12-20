Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Explains Kyle Walker Absence From Matchday Squad Against Newcastle United

Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason behind Kyle Walker’s omission from Manchester City’s 4-0 win against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday afternoon.

Walker has not started the last three matches for Manchester City in the Premier League, ever since his moment of madness got him sent off against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in early December.

The England international rendered himself suspended for the first-leg of the last 16 tie against Sporting CP, which is certainly a blow as Walker is the most reliable defensive full-back at the club.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was visibly annoyed in his press-conference after the 31-year-old didn’t cover himself in glory against the German outfit.

The Spaniard confirmed why Walker was not included in the squad for the 4-0 win against Newcastle United at the weekend, saying, “He didn’t feel good today. He didn’t feel good," as quoted by the official Manchester City website.

The Sky Blues have not visibly missed the 31-year-old in his absence, with 12 goals scored and none conceded in their last three matches.

However, Walker is having yet another quietly superb season at right-back, being the epitome of consistency while being as reliable on the ball as any player in this ball-dominant side.

While João Cancelo has rightfully been hailed for being an absolute sorcerer with the ball at his feet, Walker’s defensive contributions tend to go under-the-radar because he lacks the finesse of his partner-in-crime.

The seasoned veteran showed an unusual side of himself by losing his head against RB Leipzig, but with the fixture pile-up coming thick and fast against the likes of Leicester City, Brentford and Arsenal, the electric right-back's services will be key for Pep Guardiola once again.

