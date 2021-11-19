Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Handed Injury Blow With Key Attacking Pair Doubtful for Everton Clash

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the availability of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden for his side's Premier League match with Everton on Sunday.
    The Sky Blues, currently situated in second place in the league table, will be looking to push leaders Chelsea with a victory over Everton at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

    City's clash against the Toffees is the first of eleven matches before the end of the year, with a mouthwatering Champions League group-stage against Paris Saint Germain set to come in mid-week.

    The Premier League champions battered local rivals Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, as they overcame Solskjær’s sorry side in early October with Bernardo Silva running the show at Old Trafford.

    Speaking ahead of the league tie against Everton in his press conference on Friday afternoon, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided an updated on the fitness of attacking duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

    "We have Jack (Grealish) getting better after he went to the (England) national team," said the Catalan boss. "Phil Foden came back with a knock and a problem in his leg, but he is getting better."

    Asked whether either of the England internationals will be fit to face the Merseyside outfit on Sunday, Guardiola added: "Jack (Grealish), I don't think so. Phil (Foden), we will see."

    This has effectively ruled out Grealish to feature against Rafael Benitez's side, who are sat in 11th place in the Premier League table.

    The 26-year-old was not spotted in training on Thursday, returned early from international duty due to an injury, as was confirmed by England manager Gareth Southgate.

    It remains to be seen if Foden is able to prove his fitness to feature against Everton after starring against Manchester United in his last appearance for his boyhood club.

    Should Foden and Grealish miss out, it could hand a timely opportunity for Raheem Sterling to stake his claim for a spot in the starting XI amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium.

