Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise on Vincent Kompany & David Silva Following Etihad Statues Installation

Pep Guardiola lauded Vincent Kompany and David Silva prior to his Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Premier League champions sealed an emphatic win over Mikel Arteta's side in front of a buoyant crowd at the Etihad Stadium just a week on from their demolition of Norwich City.

A brace from Ferran Torres and strikes from İlkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri along with some below-par defending by the Gunners ended what turned out to be a pretty one-sided contest with City putting the north Londoners to the sword from start to finish.

Arsenal went down to 10 men after Granit Xhaka was sent off after a two-footed challenge on João Cancelo after 35 minutes, and City set fuel to the fire by capitalising on their man advantage as they were too good for the visitors.

"(It is a) decision for the club, for our chairman. Big compliment to them (Kompany and Silva) for their exceptional careers," said the Catalan boss, prior to his side's victory against Arsenal at the weekend, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

"They help to be who we are right now. Hopefully, David (Silva) and Vincent (Kompany) and their families can be happy for this amazing gesture, and I'm sure there will be more players (who'll receive statues) in the future.

"They helped me a lot, Vincent (Kompany) was an exceptional captain, incredible leader - inspired many moments. I'm sure he will be a manager here at Manchester City, this is my wish."

Silva, who spent 11 season at City, enjoyed an illustrious career in the east side of Manchester, as the midfielder sealed his status as one of the best and most gifted foreign players to have played in the English top-flight.

Guardiola added: "David (Silva) was consistent when we won the Premier Leagues with 100 points (2017/18) and 98 points (2018/19), he was a key player. (There are only) a few players I saw so dominant moving in the pockets like him.

"He was leading through example, and not like Vinny with the wars, David (Silva) was doing the way you have to be professional. I was grateful and honoured. My career is full of examples of being honoured to coach exceptional players and these were two of them."

